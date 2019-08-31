Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Share Price Declined While Menta Capital Trimmed Its Stake; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Holds Holding in Fortinet (FTNT)

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 41.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 9,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 13,490 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, down from 23,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 7.64M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 17/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/17/2018, 8:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $79.18. About 981,580 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Nektar (NKTR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announce FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo for Treatment of Patients with Untreated Advanced Melanoma – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 11.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 24,707 shares to 54,821 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 70,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Stockton has 0.28% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 2.78M shares. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com has 0.89% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 82,625 shares. Moreover, Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.15% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 287,012 are held by Willis Inv Counsel. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 5,790 shares. Altrinsic Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 888,981 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 19,775 shares. Westend Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 706,697 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser reported 0.33% stake. Steinberg Asset Mgmt invested in 12,701 shares. Decatur Mgmt Inc owns 150,053 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sand Hill Advsr Lc has 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.