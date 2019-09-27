Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Share Price Declined While Affinity Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $2.70 Million; As Facebook Class A (FB) Stock Rose, Trb Advisors LP Has Boosted Holding

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 38.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 60,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 96,247 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.37M, down from 156,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 7.77 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Factor XIa Inhibitor Moving Into Phase 2 Trials for Secondary Stroke Prevention; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 03/05/2018 – Trumark Homes Nears Complete Sellout At Bristol Community In Chino Hills; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: PACT W/ BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB NOW EFFECTIVE; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL, JANSSEN EXPECT BMS-986177 TO START PHASE 2 IN 2H

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 316.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83B, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 16.28M shares traded or 14.20% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Trb Advisors Lp, which manages about $123.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 231,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $14.84 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 155,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.90 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.