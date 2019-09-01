Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Upped by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa; Whitebox Advisors Raised Its Holding in Bunge Limited (BG) by $1.92 Million as Share Value Rose

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 36,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 639,133 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.92 million, up from 602,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 997,593 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Bunge Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BG); 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Limited Addresses NGFA Annual Convention; 22/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 22; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 20c; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $700M; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION SLIDES ON WEBSITE; 05/03/2018 – Investor Continental Grain Is Set to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 627.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 31,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,069 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 4,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 7.64M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 22/05/2018 – CBRAIN A/S: UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL IN PACT W/ CBRAIN; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. 19,750 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. Another trade for 160,000 shares valued at $8.16 million was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV also bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 371,841 shares to 391,860 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 15.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.84M shares, and cut its stake in Pdl Biopharma Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 14,775 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Inv Techs has 0.06% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Optimum Inv Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Guyasuta Invest Advsr owns 6,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 176,047 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 172,523 shares. Moreover, Colrain Cap Ltd Llc has 4.97% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Eventide Asset Lc invested 0.05% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). State Bank Of Hawaii owns 7,114 shares. Van Eck Associate owns 786,314 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. The Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa, France-based fund reported 1.44 million shares. Harvest Strategies Llc invested 3.16% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 83,180 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bunge (BG) Pullback On Currency Concerns Is Overdone – Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 2.16M shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda accumulated 11,599 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bonness Enterprises Inc invested in 53,100 shares. Sector Pension Board reported 0.18% stake. Covington Invest Advisors reported 41,165 shares stake. Rice Hall James Limited Co invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Finance In holds 12,400 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd holds 512,457 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 7.17M shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Advisory Serv has 9,383 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 101,065 shares. Pennsylvania-based First National Communication has invested 0.42% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 1.63 million shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.