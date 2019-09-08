Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Maintained by M Holdings Securities Inc; Carmax (KMX) Stake Upped by Founders Capital Management Llc

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 66.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 65,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 162,763 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 97,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.07M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 122.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 17,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 31,881 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 14,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 7.85 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/2/2018, 10:00 AM; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 3/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAl as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:30 PM; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 19/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/19/2018, 7:00 PM; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 20/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Fri, 4/20/2018, 8:00 PM

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 18,785 shares to 5,930 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Steinberg Asset reported 12,145 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 32,283 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Millennium Mngmt Limited, a New York-based fund reported 209,088 shares. Bessemer Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 9,520 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 2,514 shares. Davenport And Limited has invested 1.58% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 6,723 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Wolverine Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 21,801 shares. Smithfield Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Hsbc Holdings Plc invested in 0.01% or 103,839 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate holds 84,839 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fagan Assocs owns 4,310 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Zacks Investment Management has invested 0.52% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 49,974 are owned by South State. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Baltimore has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rothschild & Com Asset Us has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 5,959 were reported by Mathes Inc. Montecito Bank And holds 20,925 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% or 1.88 million shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 5,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.28% or 84,344 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Primecap Management Company Ca has invested 0.76% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation invested in 384,666 shares.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 58,157 shares to 234,477 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 7,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,546 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.