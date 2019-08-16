Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Held by American Assets Investment Management Llc; Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Holder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Cut Position

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 8.36 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Combo Shows Superior Benefit for Co-Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 08/05/2018 – ACell, Inc. Names Nino Pionati Vice President, International and Business Development; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Says Lung Cancer Drug Combination Met Trial Goal; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $169.85. About 2.00 million shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock or 11,000 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Celgene merger on track – BMY – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Nektar (NKTR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announce FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo for Treatment of Patients with Untreated Advanced Melanoma – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Inv Prns Lc owns 9,764 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.47% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 284,219 shares. Lucas Cap reported 1.98% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Beech Hill Advisors stated it has 113,700 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 920,159 shares. 20,917 are held by Court Place Limited Liability Corp. Dean Inv Ltd accumulated 41,803 shares. Redmile Group Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.60 million shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. Hills Bankshares And stated it has 25,003 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap has 53,552 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Welch And Forbes Lc has 0.21% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 176,668 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research invested in 0.33% or 1.24 million shares. Sumitomo Life Ins has 47,351 shares. 15,036 are owned by Wendell David Assoc.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 15.38 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Investment invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Aperio Group Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Southeast Asset has 0.09% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Regions Finance Corporation holds 0.18% or 81,696 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Fred Alger Incorporated owns 71 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust has 91,169 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation owns 1,804 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 11,574 shares. Waddell & Reed owns 503,413 shares. Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.31% or 69,436 shares. Stifel Financial invested in 0.08% or 149,025 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 4,893 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc reported 114 shares stake. Commonwealth National Bank Of reported 0.54% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Norfolk Southern Official Seeks To Calm Shippers’ Anxiety – Benzinga” on April 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern: Great Company, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.