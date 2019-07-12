Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Position Has Upped by Investment Management Of Virginia Llc; As Wipro LTD (WIT) Stock Price Rose, Lmr Partners Llp Has Boosted Stake

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 12,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,257 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 47,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 22.97 million shares traded or 63.27% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Should Bristol-Myers panic over Incyte’s skin cancer failure?; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN TO PAY BRISTOL-MYERS UPFRONT SUM PLUS MILESTONES; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AGREE TO SUPPLY CLINICAL MATERIAL FOR TRIAL; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Housing Authority Thu, 3/8/2018, 10:00 AM

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 124.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 1.77 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.20 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.73M, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 2.71M shares traded or 45.70% up from the average. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 25.93% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 08/05/2018 – Wipro LTD: Qlik IHL Summit 2018 2018; 07/03/2018 Druva Partners with Wipro to Bring Data Management-as-a-Service for Wipro’s LiVE Workspace™ Suite of Offerings; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 29/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Wipro Ltd; 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Divest Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono for USD 405 Million; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS FOR $405M; 26/04/2018 – Wipro likely to battle slow-growth phase for another year; 09/03/2018 – Wipro, First Book, Bring New Books to Chicago Area Kids; 10/04/2018 – WIPRO, STATE BANK OF INDIA COMMIT TO GLOBAL EV FLEETS BY 2030; 26/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Wipro for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 0.43% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 144,612 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.26% stake. Indiana-based Indiana Tru Investment Mgmt Communications has invested 0.34% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Factory Mutual Insur holds 0.32% or 575,177 shares in its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri invested in 55,151 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP holds 32,133 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc accumulated 0.01% or 4,408 shares. Fund holds 29,363 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt reported 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Thompson Rubinstein Inv Or has 9,600 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Trust Of Vermont reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Intrust Bancshares Na stated it has 0.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department stated it has 68,388 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Oil Services Et by 102,900 shares to 19,800 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,578 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Ut Ser 1 (DIA).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Slips As Regulatory Hiccups Delay Celgene Deal; Liver Cancer Study Faces Setback – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald’s, Microsoft And More – Benzinga” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Is Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

More notable recent Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wipro and RiskLens Partner to Offer Cyber Risk Quantification Solutions to Clients Worldwide – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wipro, R3 Build Blockchain-Based Solution Prototype to Power Digital Currency in Thailand – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Wipro Limited to Announce Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 on April 16, 2019 – Business Wire” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Inspire Medical Systems’s (NYSE:INSP) Shareholders Feel About The 45% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wipro Limited to Announce Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 on July 17, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 7,830 shares to 14,331 shares, valued at $796,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 48,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,307 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).