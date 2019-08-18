Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Has Lifted by American International Group Inc; Sfmg Has Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.05 Million

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 14,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 573,969 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, up from 559,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 9.63M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 19/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Bristol-Myers and Otsuka to face first trial over claims an antipsychotic pill caused compulsive behavior; 12/03/2018 – THEATRE The Cherry Orchard Bristol […]; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 15/03/2018 – EXELIXIS SUBMITS U.S. SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PR

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 9,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,119 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 60,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S(Plus)P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) by 25,700 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE) by 13,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,328 shares, and cut its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Bank holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 18,312 shares. Thomas White Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 71,381 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement. Scotia stated it has 96,165 shares. First Amer Fincl Bank owns 25,027 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv reported 753,200 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc invested 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Chatham Cap Group Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sabal Tru holds 0.04% or 9,932 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 171,024 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.29% or 477,739 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt invested in 1.04% or 31,301 shares. Principal Finance holds 0.12% or 2.78 million shares in its portfolio. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 68,305 shares.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $691.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 12,931 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $65.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 402,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 757,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.