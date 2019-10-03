Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Value Declined While Cypress Asset Management Upped Position by $445,500; Prologis (PLD) Holder Eagle Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position by $5.93 Million as Share Value Rose

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 64.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 25,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 12.33M shares traded or 5.41% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate Between 17% and 18% for Both GAAP and Non-GAAP; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 19/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Bristol-Myers and Otsuka to face first trial over claims an antipsychotic pill caused compulsive behavior; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 7:30 PM; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AGREE TO SUPPLY CLINICAL MATERIAL FOR TRIAL; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 74,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.01 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.17B market cap company. It closed at $84.25 lastly. It is up 24.02% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Natl Comml Bank Of Newtown reported 37,370 shares stake. Guardian Inv, a California-based fund reported 42,754 shares. Washington Natl Bank holds 0.04% or 4,984 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc holds 0.91% or 409,471 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Jag Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Limited reported 165,198 shares. Bailard Inc reported 109,975 shares. Netherlands-based Pggm Investments has invested 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Tiemann Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.24% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Riverhead Ltd Com reported 154,645 shares. 9,262 are owned by Evermay Wealth Limited Co. Greenleaf Trust holds 14,617 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 260,448 shares. Dean Associate Ltd Company owns 113,145 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd owns 134,885 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: A Sigh of Relief on Trade – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Cheap Stocks to Buy at Less Than 10x Forward Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Says Research at ESMO Demonstrates Breadth of Oncology Development Program and Focus on Improving OS Across Multiple Cancers – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AAPL, DIS, BMY – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,780 shares to 23,854 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,683 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boring ‘Grandpa’ REITs Your Kids Will Thank You For Someday – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon, Home Depot lease multistory Seattle warehouse – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 33,390 shares to 78,425 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 80,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 683,798 shares, and cut its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kempen Capital Management Nv holds 182,767 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Amer Century has invested 0.11% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Gradient Invests Lc holds 0.07% or 16,232 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 4,915 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 9.45 million shares. Tci Wealth Inc accumulated 0.01% or 174 shares. Boltwood holds 0.27% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 5,200 shares. Franklin Resource reported 795,975 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital holds 0.22% or 9,402 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.36% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cypress Ltd Llc (Wy) reported 13,148 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Management Lp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Schnieders Cap Lc owns 2,591 shares. Proshare Llc reported 0.12% stake. 13,820 are held by Everence Management.