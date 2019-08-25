Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Value Declined While Bridgewater Associates LP Has Increased Position by $20.39 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Maverick Capital LTD Has Raised Its Position

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 78.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 433,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 989,293 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.20M, up from 555,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 15.77M shares traded or 19.79% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – PROPOSAL ON DISCLOSING RISKS RELATED TO CONCERN OVER DRUG PRICING STRATEGIES INCORPORATED INTO INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS WAS NOT APPROVED; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $2.80; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 295.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 44,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 60,020 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, up from 15,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 105,880 shares to 767,460 shares, valued at $19.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 13,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,470 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 174,062 shares to 101,210 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 15,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,760 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.