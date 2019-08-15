Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Valuation Declined While Strategy Asset Managers Cut Its Stake; As Unilever N V (UN) Share Value Declined, Wallace Capital Management Has Cut Position by $326,192

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 360,798 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03M, down from 366,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.82. About 2.65M shares traded or 161.59% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Refreshment Unit Will Continue to Be Based in Rotterdam; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES, EST. 89B; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q NET INCOME 2.9B NAIRA; 08/04/2018 – It’s not too late to rethink Unilever going Dutch; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER FINAL DIV/SHR 12 RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Wants to Filter China’s Foul Air Before It’s Cleaned Up; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018, REVENUE 25.82 BLN NAIRA VS 22.17 BLN NAIRA; 24/05/2018 – Unilever’s Ghana Unit Sees Growing Economy to Bolster Sales; 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO- INTENDS TO APPOINT DAVID HAINES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL SPREADS BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO,EFFECTIVE FROM COMPLETION OF DEAL WITH UNILEVER; 15/03/2018 – Unilever shift to Rotterdam dents May hopes for smooth transition after Brexit

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 13,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 82,625 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 96,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $45.64. About 14.10 million shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.3 – 291km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP PLC CLINC.L – HAS SIGNED A COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN SOUTH AFRICA; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 10.87 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 1,487 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation invested in 355,425 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.32% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 7.17M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 150,812 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kistler has 12,051 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.25M shares. Elm Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,958 shares. Hollencrest Cap holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 16,007 shares. Northpointe Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 44,324 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 3.47M shares. California-based Miracle Mile Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.90M shares. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated owns 34,049 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Trust Department Mb Natl Bank N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 680 shares. Sector Gamma As has invested 10.39% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).