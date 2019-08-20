Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Valuation Declined While Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.96 Million; As Dollar General (DG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Private Bank & Trust Co Lowered Holding by $343,553

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 97.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 84,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2,348 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 86,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 5.12M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 7:30 PM; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/9/2018, 7:45 PM; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 22/05/2018 – HTMC: MATERIAL ENGINEERS / CHEMISTS – Airbus, Bristol; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Bristol drops studies in experimental cancer med; doctor convicted for giving patient info to sales rep;; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 3/15/2018, 7:30 PM

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 27.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 2,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 7,685 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, down from 10,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $137.68. About 670,786 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 6,700 shares to 36,420 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.37 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.14M for 21.78 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

