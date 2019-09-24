Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding Raised by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc; Guardian Capital LP Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 184,382 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.61M, down from 187,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $117.54. About 7.34M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/03/2018 – PROTECTIONISM POSES RISK TO INFLATION: JPMORGAN’S MARRON; 04/04/2018 – NO IMMEDIATE DETAILS ON JPMORGAN ACCORD IN TEXAS PROBATE CASE; 23/03/2018 – EURONAV EURN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8.5; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN: SOUTHWEST’S U.S. FARE HIKE IS FIRST SINCE OCTOBER; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Rheinmetall, Exits PZ Cussons; 07/03/2018 – VisitPay Signs Exclusive Agreement with JPMorgan Chase; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference; 14/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 31,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 169,146 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67M, up from 137,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 6.26M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 13/04/2018 – Genomic Features of Response to Combination #Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced NSCLC; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/10/2018, 6:00 PM; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 16/04/2018 – Heard on the Street: Bristol-Myers has Farther to Fall

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,700 shares to 24,411 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.14 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1.46 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 3.23% or 871,534 shares. 21,415 were reported by Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm. Windsor Cap Mngmt Lc owns 0.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,265 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorp holds 1.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 132,173 shares. Allstate Corp holds 0.5% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 252,024 shares. Franklin Res holds 1.08% or 18.14M shares. Ameriprise invested in 1.15% or 22.93M shares. Chemical Bank & Trust accumulated 136,878 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability holds 1.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 130,121 shares. Carroll stated it has 61,646 shares. Argyle reported 44,845 shares. Moreover, Everence Capital Mgmt has 1.34% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Comml Bank Of The West reported 82,398 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv holds 1.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 589,591 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ghp Invest Advisors Incorporated reported 4,785 shares stake. The Sweden-based Rhenman Asset Management has invested 1.69% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,138 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd accumulated 20.70M shares. Saybrook Cap Nc has invested 0.28% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 15,557 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1,775 are owned by Advsr Limited. Tiemann Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 7,428 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt holds 14,009 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 129,084 shares. Mcf Advsr Lc has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rock Springs Cap Mgmt Lp owns 1.05 million shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Company Dc invested in 2.17% or 578,895 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc has 36,930 shares. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,492 shares.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $792.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,534 shares to 141,272 shares, valued at $19.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 14,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,497 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.