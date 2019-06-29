Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding Maintained by American Assets Investment Management Llc; Abner Herrman & Brock Boosted Stake in Nike (NKE) by $2.06 Million as Shares Declined

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 15.62 million shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: BMY MADE UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $1.0B TO NEKTAR; 13/04/2018 – $BMY #AACR18 CheckMate-568 for identification of TMB cutoff for Nivo+Ipi combo in 1L NSCLC; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Wed, 3/14/2018, 6:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 24,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,027 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.56 million, up from 136,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $83.95. About 12.44 million shares traded or 89.51% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $61.86 million activity. The insider PARKER MARK G sold 150,000 shares worth $11.05M.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,915 shares to 1,728 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,372 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

