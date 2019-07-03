Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding Held by Beech Hill Advisors Inc; Soros Fund Management Lifted Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $17.38 Million

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 9,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 104,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 6.01M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Worldwide Rev Increasing in the Mid-Single Digits; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 53.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 315,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.89 million, up from 205,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.61M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A

