Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding Held by Associated Banc-Corp; Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Stock Price Rose While Brookfield Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $760,498

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 25.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 32,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 160,154 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.26 million, up from 127,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 15.57 million shares traded or 33.42% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 4:00 PM; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF COMPANY’S 12 NOMINEES TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS OF COMPANY UNTIL 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 11/04/2018 – Nektar Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study to Evaluate Combination of TLR Agonist NKTR-262 with CD122-Biased Agonist NKTR-214 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/20/2018, 7:30 PM; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH PAC; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 20,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The hedge fund held 3.04 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.47 million, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 248,224 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS

Analysts await TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. TCP’s profit will be $46.12M for 16.14 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by TC PipeLines, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.70, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold TCP shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 44.61 million shares or 4.69% more from 42.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 89,953 shares. Tru Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.19% or 17,959 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 11,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Conning holds 0.04% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 32,795 shares. Driehaus Cap Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 48,420 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,600 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited reported 21,957 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 16,082 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Com owns 36,600 shares. Captrust Fincl, North Carolina-based fund reported 6,307 shares. First LP stated it has 111,503 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.32% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 30,388 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 6,786 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd accumulated 30,287 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 227,854 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 46,500 shares to 126,000 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 38,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) has 4,330 shares. 14,486 were reported by Accuvest Global Advsr. Harris Associates Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Diversified invested in 0.04% or 18,243 shares. Aspen Management Incorporated holds 10,176 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields & Limited owns 0.93% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 43,350 shares. Stifel Corp accumulated 0.17% or 1.45M shares. Endurance Wealth Management has 918 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Overbrook Mngmt Corp has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rech Mgmt owns 0.2% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 14,552 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 779,790 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank & Communication, a Iowa-based fund reported 9,287 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc reported 66,269 shares.

