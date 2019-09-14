Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding Has Increased by Ionic Capital Management Llc; Oz Management LP Has Boosted Its Celgene (CELG) Holding by $66.20 Million

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 719,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 2.39 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221.33M, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 2.75M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS OZANIMOD STUDIES CONSISTENT W/ PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Denali Capital Clo Xii, Ltd; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization And Plans To Execute A $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.46, REV VIEW $14.81 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Azar calls out a Celgene drug for price hikes that are hurting Medicare; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 19,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $889,000, up from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN TO PAY BRISTOL-MYERS UPFRONT SUM PLUS MILESTONES; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Joel Isaacson And Limited accumulated 10,316 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 946 shares. Citizens Northern invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). M&R, New York-based fund reported 400 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd holds 3.89% or 25,524 shares. 127 were reported by Fincl. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 107,202 shares. Tower Bridge stated it has 2,260 shares. Smith Howard Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.65% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Keybank Association Oh accumulated 0.11% or 207,597 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associate accumulated 0.09% or 3,100 shares. Putnam Lc owns 6,493 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 18,722 shares stake. Cap Limited holds 200 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insur Com has 0.41% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turtle Beach Corp (Call) by 60,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,585 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Comml Bank Trust Co accumulated 3,821 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 50,222 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Co accumulated 907,660 shares. Old Bankshares In reported 98,671 shares. Aureus Asset Management Lc owns 6,070 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.67M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mengis Cap Mngmt holds 60,612 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Management Equity Research Incorporated stated it has 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has 0.22% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 11,636 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 4,511 shares. Moreover, Roundview Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.24% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 23,642 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd has 138 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Lc invested in 18,146 shares. Capital Advisors Ok has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Interstate Bancorp, a Montana-based fund reported 104,028 shares.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $963.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 35,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 27,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,150 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.