Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Usca Ria Has Cut Position as Share Value Declined; Donald Smith & Company Holds Position in Celestica (CLS)

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Celestica (CLS) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 601,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 3.77 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.74 million, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Celestica for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.37. About 252,216 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 57,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 103,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70 million, down from 161,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:30 PM; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 15/04/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 47KM SW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grassi Investment holds 0.83% or 123,265 shares in its portfolio. Dodge And Cox invested in 49.64M shares or 1.82% of the stock. Moreover, Stearns Fincl Services Gru has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 7,196 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc has 59,924 shares. Weiss Multi reported 75,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 1.08 million shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Sit Investment Associate Inc reported 8,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Psagot House holds 3,860 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 3,082 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carderock has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Legacy Private has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cleararc Capital has 0.3% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). New England Research And Management accumulated 33,037 shares. Sunbelt Securities invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $985.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 3,447 shares to 39,040 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 6,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,053 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.77 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Canâ€™t Make Up Their Minds on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gilead Tops List of Most Innovative Drug Companies – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

More notable recent Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celestica: Down But Not Out – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Celestica Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Toronto Stock Exchange:CLS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Celestica: Some Downside To Consider – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Celestica Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Toronto Stock Exchange:CLS – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.33M shares to 4.39M shares, valued at $169.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) by 79,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 820,687 shares, and cut its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).