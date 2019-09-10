Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Samlyn Capital Has Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Increased Its General American Investors (GAM) Position by $499,092

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 127,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 367,252 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.52 million, down from 494,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 7.23 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/18/2018, 8:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/16/2018, 8:00 PM; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 8:00 PM; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 29,124 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 0.03% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Css Limited Com Il invested 0.07% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). 2,500 are held by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Raymond James Financial Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,689 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services Corp invested in 946 shares or 0.01% of the stock. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc owns 353 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 69,810 shares stake. Us National Bank & Trust De invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Cambridge Investment Rech reported 6,561 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 11.08% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Charter Communications holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 6,914 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 17,771 shares. 64,762 were accumulated by Jacobs & Ca. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc accumulated 98,706 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa accumulated 4,284 shares. Burt Wealth, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,092 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Covington Inv Advisors has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gibraltar Capital Management reported 74,525 shares stake. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 26,634 shares. Private Harbour Invest Mgmt Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.51% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). New Hampshire-based Wendell David Assocs Inc has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Beaumont Financial Prns Limited Co invested in 10,296 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 317,627 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Southeast Asset Inc reported 6,220 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc holds 0.3% or 24.16 million shares in its portfolio.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 57,846 shares to 277,846 shares, valued at $22.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 303,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of stock was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.