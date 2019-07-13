Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Salzhauer Michael Has Trimmed Its Stake; Schnieders Capital Management Has Upped Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 84.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 12,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,338 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 14,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 14.04M shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR MOVING INTO PHASE 2 TRIALS FOR SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 22/05/2018 – REG-University of Bristol signs agreement with cBrain; 04/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 144KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 22/05/2018 – CBRAIN A/S: UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL IN PACT W/ CBRAIN; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 11/04/2018 – Nektar Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study to Evaluate Combination of TLR Agonist NKTR-262 with CD122-Biased Agonist NKTR-214 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors; 09/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/9/2018, 7:45 PM; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Says Lung Cancer Drug Combination Met Trial Goal; 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 56.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,775 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 10,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 2.87M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford holds 16,542 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Communications Ltd holds 69,463 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. First Merchants Corporation owns 13,687 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Zimmer Partners Ltd Partnership invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Howland Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 3,175 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd has 6,515 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Old Point Financial Ser N A reported 51,701 shares. Fincl Mgmt Professionals Inc holds 0.02% or 570 shares in its portfolio. South Texas Money Mngmt has 6,183 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2.98M are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs. Aldebaran stated it has 26,325 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 3,779 shares. Carroll Assoc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Gofen Glossberg Limited Com Il has 0.12% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,538 shares to 7,338 shares, valued at $691,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 111,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.54 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.