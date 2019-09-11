Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Cut Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Kimberly (KMB) Shares Rose, Tradition Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 93.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 128,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 9,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 138,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 9.33M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/20/2018, 4:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – PROPOSAL ON DISCLOSING RISKS RELATED TO CONCERN OVER DRUG PRICING STRATEGIES INCORPORATED INTO INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS WAS NOT APPROVED; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Net $1.49B; 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 43.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 17,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 22,628 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 39,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $131.15. About 2.90 million shares traded or 72.44% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $662.78M for 18.32 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,840 shares to 13,805 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL) by 8,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.71B for 11.56 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 43,500 shares to 48,433 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 6,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

