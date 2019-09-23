Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Nli International Has Increased Stake by $886,950 as Stock Declined; As Lyondellbasell Industries Af S (LYB) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Oxbow Advisors Boosted Its Position

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 19,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 108,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 88,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 13.58M shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 16/05/2018 – DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC DHG.l – ANNOUNCES TWO NEW HOTELS IN BRISTOL AND BIRMINGHAM, UK; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generat; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Worldwide Rev Increasing in the Mid-Single Digits; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:45 PM; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Af S (LYB) by 198.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 53,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 81,086 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.98 million, up from 27,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Af S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 6.32 million shares traded or 85.76% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 15,290 shares to 43,490 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 152,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,357 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Biotech in Focus, Trade Talks Steady Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meridian Mngmt reported 10,040 shares. Compton Management Ri reported 0.69% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 329 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 2.45M shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Fruth Investment Mngmt holds 17,983 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Washington Cap Management invested 2.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Massachusetts-based Woodstock has invested 0.27% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gyroscope Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 156,066 shares. Beacon holds 0.6% or 73,277 shares. The New York-based Kepos Ltd Partnership has invested 0.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wade G W And Incorporated has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The California-based Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Omers Administration invested in 183,100 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Scotia Cap holds 180,761 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Coty, LyondellBasell, PVH – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell in MOU for $12B Chinese chemical investment – report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recent Stock Purchase August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP reported 2.12M shares. Bessemer Grp has 9,976 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management has invested 0.23% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fifth Third Bankshares owns 15,376 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Incorporated has 17,179 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 4,565 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Co accumulated 10,000 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company invested in 4,262 shares or 0% of the stock. Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 46,670 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 109,434 are owned by Hutchinson Ca. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability invested in 188,356 shares. D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 2.04 million shares.