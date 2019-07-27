Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Moore Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position as Shares Declined; Segall Bryant & Hamill Holding in Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) Increased by $1.82 Million as Share Value Rose

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 12,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 383,157 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 370,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $162.99. About 316,958 shares traded or 21.65% up from the average. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has declined 1.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA); 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 128,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 165,252 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, down from 293,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.31M shares traded or 49.69% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in UBS 2018 Global Healthcare Conference; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN STUDY, YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED SUPERIOR BENEFIT FOR CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 12/03/2018 – THEATRE The Cherry Orchard Bristol […]; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 23/03/2018 – lpsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults with Intermediate- or Poor- Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 17/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 168,089 shares to 34,485 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,403 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Index Fund (IWR).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $531,514 activity. HENDERSON ALAN C had sold 947 shares worth $137,315.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,800 were accumulated by Denali Advsrs Limited Com. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability owns 31 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). 25 are held by Assetmark Inc. Charter Trust accumulated 3,484 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp accumulated 19,151 shares. Daiwa Grp stated it has 2,667 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Mai Capital Mgmt reported 1,569 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 525,994 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc reported 211,947 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.02% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 680,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $31.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keating Invest Counselors Inc invested in 24,322 shares. 207,647 are owned by Capwealth Advisors Ltd. Btim invested in 16,737 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Usca Ria Lc stated it has 1.67% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.13% or 128,084 shares. Moreover, Burney has 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 9,625 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Com owns 52,159 shares. Citizens And Northern invested in 0.79% or 29,517 shares. 21,884 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.51% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Northcoast Asset Limited Liability reported 28,936 shares. Homrich And Berg stated it has 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.84% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Boston Prtnrs owns 29,100 shares. Wendell David Assoc invested in 15,036 shares or 0.11% of the stock.