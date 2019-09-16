Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Upped Its Position by $710,325 as Shares Declined; Diageo P L C (DEO) Shareholder Joel Isaacson & Company Lowered Its Stake

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 41.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 4,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 6,866 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 11,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $163.24. About 422,919 shares traded or 17.33% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 15,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 51,854 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 36,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.34 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 30/04/2018 – $BMY gives up on its own IDOi from $800M Flexus acquisition Two Ph3 trials just terminated; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 20/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Fri, 4/20/2018, 8:00 PM; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:30 PM; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/20/2018, 7:30 PM

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 14,031 shares. Putnam Invs Lc has 847,782 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Llc reported 51,599 shares. Bancorporation Of America De invested in 11.92M shares. Azimuth Cap Limited Com, Michigan-based fund reported 155,474 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 87,392 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 2,318 were reported by Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Lc. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,435 shares. Dupont Capital Management owns 119,003 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.12% or 112,576 shares in its portfolio. 6,430 are held by Aspiriant Limited Liability. Knott David M, New York-based fund reported 27,080 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ing Groep Nv holds 91,273 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,242 shares to 7,460 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,325 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $687.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 58,904 shares to 59,504 shares, valued at $17.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 28,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).