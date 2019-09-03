Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Kcm Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Declined; As Cintas (CTAS) Share Value Rose, Holder First Eagle Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.78 Million

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 8,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 874,865 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.82M, down from 883,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $258.89. About 215,159 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 168,044 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, down from 177,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 5.05 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic all in hunt for Bristol City goalkeeper; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR – FIRST TRIAL TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF EVERY 3-WEEK SCHEDULE OF NKTR-214 WITH ORAL DAILY DOSES OF TAK-659 IN PATIENTS WITH NON-HODGKIN LYMPHOMA; 09/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/9/2018, 7:45 PM; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: North west Championship clubs circling Bristol City goalkeeper; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate Between 17% and 18% for Both GAAP and Non-GAAP; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 23/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Fri, 3/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset reported 13,210 shares. Brookstone Management owns 12,244 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gam Holdings Ag stated it has 0.54% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Partnership has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ledyard Natl Bank accumulated 25,266 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity reported 1.24 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has 31,095 shares. Moreover, Natl Pension Serv has 0.29% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dodge And Cox owns 43.15 million shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.06% or 136,989 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 3,000 shares. Dana Inv Advsr holds 1.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 527,225 shares. Wms Partners Ltd Liability owns 5,053 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 6,881 shares to 132,220 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 11.41 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $217.98 million for 30.24 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 45,838 shares to 492,873 shares, valued at $13.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 1.36M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.