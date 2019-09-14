Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Dean Investment Associates Increased Holding by $3.21 Million as Valuation Declined; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined While Northstar Asset Management Has Decreased Position

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 170.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 71,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 113,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.13M, up from 41,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAl as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic all in hunt for Bristol City goalkeeper

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 7,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 14,250 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $566,000, down from 22,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 13,387 were reported by 1St Source Bancorporation. Endurance Wealth Inc reported 0.53% stake. Salem Counselors reported 0.01% stake. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca holds 180,188 shares. Montgomery holds 16,666 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Bragg Financial Advsrs invested in 44,945 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 267,121 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Choate Advsrs stated it has 7,729 shares. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pinnacle Assoc Limited reported 93,373 shares stake. 66,933 were accumulated by Van Strum & Towne. Alethea Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 347,861 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Limited Co holds 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 11,238 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 22.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $696.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 10,795 shares to 92,185 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 76,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,682 shares, and cut its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Godsey & Gibb Assocs invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Community Bancshares Na holds 0.45% or 52,094 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma accumulated 2.33M shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ashfield Capital Prns Lc invested in 0.12% or 25,794 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited invested 1.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 19,568 are held by Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 915,354 are owned by Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Ltd. Intrust Comml Bank Na stated it has 18,474 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 7.72 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 7,138 were accumulated by Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Inc reported 238,568 shares. D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc Inc holds 43,726 shares. Hilton Capital Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,875 shares.

