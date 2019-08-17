Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Creative Planning Decreased Position by $390,993; Capital Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 8,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 287,141 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.70M, down from 295,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 8.44 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – WILL SPONSOR, FUND, CONDUCT CO’S OPEN-LABEL, MULTI-CENTER PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TILSOTOLIMOD IN COMBINATION WITH YERVOY; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 03/05/2018 – Trumark Homes Nears Complete Sellout At Bristol Community In Chino Hills; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES INCREASED 10%; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Employee Workforce Reductions Were Approximately 100 in 1st Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Worldwide Rev Increasing in the Mid-Single Digits; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/20/2018, 7:30 PM; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 145,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 12.63 million shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Shares for $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 84,534 shares to 137,109 shares, valued at $8.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 74,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 27,750 shares. The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.29% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 136,104 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca owns 7,628 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank stated it has 29,531 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 18,055 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 9,152 are owned by King Wealth. Stearns Financial Gru holds 0.07% or 7,355 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co invested in 1.37% or 146,876 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 5,100 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gradient Limited Liability reported 158,553 shares. Northstar Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 38,430 shares. Poplar Forest Ltd owns 24,435 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Willis Inv Counsel has invested 0.94% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.19 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Nektar (NKTR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announce FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo for Treatment of Patients with Untreated Advanced Melanoma – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analysts Upgrade Drug Stocks HZNP and BMY – Schaeffers Research” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know About Jounce’s Amended Licensing Deal With Celgene – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley: Coca-Cola ‘Clearly’ Boasts Better Growth – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola: Solid Quarter, But I’m Not Chasing The Pop – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Carter Worth And Mike Khouw’s Coca-Cola Trade – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola: Stock Is Now Outperforming, But Quality Of Earnings Is Lower – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.