Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Baupost Group Has Increased Its Holding by $405.00 Million; Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Declined

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 225% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 9.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 13.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $589.55M, up from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Flatiron Health Expand Collaboration with a Three-Year Agreement; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 13/03/2018 – GRYT Health and Bristol-Myers Squibb Announce New Digital Pilot to Advance Cancer Care through Patient-Driven Insights; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 25/04/2018 – All-Star Lineup of Sporting Legends to Compete at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 98.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 27,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 337 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31,000, down from 27,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 2.48 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Call Buying Activity in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Targets Long-Term Upside in Shares -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on September 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Warriors effect? Mission Bay office rents hit $100 with vacancies near zero – San Francisco Business Times” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Capital accumulated 119,003 shares. Carderock Capital stated it has 5,250 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 18,243 are owned by Diversified Communication. Gfs Advisors Limited Company has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Century Incorporated accumulated 2.11M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fairpointe Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 7,790 shares in its portfolio. Noesis Mangement Corp has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Broderick Brian C holds 0.19% or 12,025 shares in its portfolio. First Utd Retail Bank stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cypress Asset Tx accumulated 25,200 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Fiduciary Fin Services Of The Southwest Tx holds 1.56% or 121,179 shares. Bbt Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,376 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il stated it has 40,296 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0.43% or 21,072 shares.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 2.36 million shares to 549,423 shares, valued at $29.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 220,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 83,564 shares to 85,614 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr Enhanced Sho (MINT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Company Ma holds 0.34% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 9.03M shares. Lenox Wealth holds 398 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 1.65% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Pitcairn invested in 3,994 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Us Retail Bank De owns 112,324 shares. West Oak Limited Liability Corp reported 50 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.08% or 2.30 million shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 114,294 shares or 0.16% of the stock. D E Shaw Com accumulated 1.05 million shares. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn accumulated 2,000 shares. Inverness Counsel has invested 1.46% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 1.89 million are owned by Swiss National Bank. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Regions Finance Corp reported 210,608 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% or 15,434 shares.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $709.45M for 14.30 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.