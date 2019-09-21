Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Bangor Savings Bank Has Upped Its Holding by $673,695 as Shares Declined; Chase Investment Counsel Lowered Post Hldgs (POST) Stake as Valuation Declined

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 14,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 28,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88M shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL TO CLINICALLY EVALUATE COMBINATION OF CO’S TLR-9 AGONIST IMO-2125 WITH BMS’S THERAPY YERVOY; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 6,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 40,703 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, down from 46,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.66. About 683,179 shares traded or 11.62% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 13,860 shares to 14,596 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 441,623 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Com reported 500,000 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Llc invested in 0.02% or 517 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 106 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 887,272 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Piedmont Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 8,612 shares. Amer Gp Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 130,544 shares. Cornerstone invested in 0% or 39 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 122,677 shares. Citigroup reported 134,997 shares. Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Limited Co holds 1.95% or 548,515 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Sageworth Tru holds 0.01% or 500 shares. Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 128,178 shares.

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.08 per share. POST’s profit will be $85.49M for 22.58 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Post Holdings Active Nutrition Business to be Named BellRing Brands; BellRing Brands Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday – CNBC” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chewy posts 43% sales growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “A crazy last 24 hours has put the market inches away from a record: Here’s what happened – CNBC” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday – CNBC” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Gains Europe’s Approval for Empliciti – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Biotechs With the Biggest Cash Stockpiles – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Webcast to Discuss ESMO Highlights – Business Wire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Capital Inc reported 180,761 shares stake. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 12,564 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited has invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.03% or 1,487 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc invested 0.72% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wellington Management Group Incorporated Llp has invested 1.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Blume Management Inc stated it has 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sta Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,172 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Private Harbour Mgmt & Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,908 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Field & Main Bancorporation has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Maryland-based Wms Lc has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Jensen Investment Management stated it has 26,000 shares. Holderness Communication holds 29,611 shares. Citizens And Northern Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,888 shares. Moreover, Lynch And In has 0.18% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 12,236 shares.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,314 shares to 6,524 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 7,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,307 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bo (AGG).