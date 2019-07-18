Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Altfest L J & Company Has Decreased Holding by $3.43 Million as Share Value Declined; As Nn (NNBR) Stock Price Declined, Paradigm Capital Management Boosted by $2.45 Million Its Position

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 58.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 26,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,621 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, down from 45,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.73. About 1.50M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – INCREASING 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $3.15 – $3.30 TO $3.35 – $3.45; 27/04/2018 – Advantagene Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – BMY FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nn Inc. (NNBR) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 349,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.04 million, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nn Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 8,906 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 59.24% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.67% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 03/04/2018 – NN,: PACT TO BUY PARAGON MEDICAL; 09/05/2018 – NN INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.22; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES NN, CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – INTENDS TO REAPPOINT DELFIN RUEDA AS MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD; 09/05/2018 – NN Inc 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 09/05/2018 – Wires/press call first quarter 2018 results NN Group Thursday 17 May 2018 at 07:45 CET; 03/04/2018 – NN Inc Sees Deal Closing 2Q 201; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP INTENDS TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA CFO; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – REAPPOINTMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE AFTER NOTIFICATION OF GENERAL MEETING AT AGM; 04/04/2018 – NN Group to Reappoint Delfin Rueda as CFO, Executive Board Member

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,521 shares to 109,689 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 140,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.41 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Financial Bank Trust, Kentucky-based fund reported 3,863 shares. Renaissance Llc has 12.35 million shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Shelton Mgmt accumulated 1,439 shares. Washington Mngmt has invested 2.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mastrapasqua Asset Management stated it has 16,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 0.17% or 2.54M shares. Beddow Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.97% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 49,060 shares. Naples Advsr owns 22,132 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Cullinan Associate invested in 0.47% or 132,157 shares. Independent Investors has 0.76% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Stonebridge Capital Ltd Company reported 118,233 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.14% or 84,488 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 7,600 shares. 5,861 were accumulated by Horizon Ltd.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 102,900 shares to 5.60M shares, valued at $54.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foundation Building Materials by 616,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT).

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $25,950 activity.