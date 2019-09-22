Bristol Myers Squibb C (BMY) Holder Stonebridge Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $1.07 Million; Gabelli Funds Holding in Autonation (AN) Trimmed by $732,342 as Shares Rose

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb C (BMY) by 124.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 23,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 42,810 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, up from 19,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 13.58M shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm – and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath; 09/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/9/2018, 7:45 PM; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 13/03/2018 – GRYT Health and Bristol-Myers Squibb Announce New Digital Pilot to Advance Cancer Care through Patient-Driven Insights; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 17,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 470,438 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.73M, down from 488,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.51. About 753,594 shares traded or 2.89% up from the average. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.91 million were accumulated by Prudential Public Lc. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 1.33 million shares. Mastrapasqua Asset has 0.15% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 16,950 shares. Mcrae reported 5,300 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp holds 1.60 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Jones Financial Companies Lllp, Missouri-based fund reported 16,260 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Limited Liability holds 7,428 shares. Brookstone Cap holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 57,763 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability invested in 397,982 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Synovus Corp stated it has 206,305 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.04% or 11,752 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 4,537 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter owns 124,424 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Keating Investment Counselors Inc invested in 24,322 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 31,440 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock or 11,000 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “3 M&A Stories to Watch Today – Schaeffers Research” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $253.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Co (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22,319 shares to 54,238 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc Co by 8,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,754 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $100.65 million for 11.17 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 27,500 shares to 96,800 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 46,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp (NASDAQ:LION).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 69 reduced holdings. only 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.22% more from 56.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 4,417 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 14,600 shares. Moreover, United Fin Advisers Ltd Llc has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 5,500 shares. Markel Corp stated it has 42,460 shares. 137 are held by Csat Invest Advisory Lp. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.01% or 74,264 shares in its portfolio. Leisure Capital Mngmt holds 0.53% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 14,483 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 3,399 shares. 10,078 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 154,295 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 641,054 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Com holds 39,352 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 54,817 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Limited Com holds 0.01% or 2.31 million shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 104,439 shares.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dissent On Triple-S Management – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Shareholders Booked A 37% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 22, 2019.