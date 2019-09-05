Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Valuation Declined While Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Lifted Holding; Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Raymond James Trust Has Trimmed Position as Market Valuation Rose

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 7,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 53,560 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17M, down from 61,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Mcdonalds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $219.45. About 1.47M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 86.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 50,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 108,141 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, up from 58,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 4.86M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 9:00 PM; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:45 PM; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: North west Championship clubs circling Bristol City goalkeeper; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Group Inc reported 1,735 shares. Bluestein R H accumulated 182,943 shares. Adage Partners Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.45% or 938,209 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has 1,833 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,474 shares. Braun Stacey Associates owns 20,694 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 39,010 were reported by L & S Advsr. National Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has 0.18% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Schnieders Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.78% or 9,564 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 317,894 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt Com (Operating As Southport Management) has 0.41% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sather Fincl Group Inc reported 0.1% stake. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership, Florida-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.87% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ghp Inv invested in 0.08% or 3,150 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.71 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (USMV) by 65,583 shares to 156,714 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VB) by 2,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IXUS).

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,275 shares to 204,271 shares, valued at $16.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,039 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock or 11,000 shares.