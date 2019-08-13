Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stake Increased by Grimes & Company Inc; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Position in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Has Increased by $17.09 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 2025.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 157,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 165,609 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 7,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 9.39M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 02/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss AACR Highlights; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX; 13/03/2018 – GRYT Health and Bristol-Myers Squibb Announce New Digital Pilot to Advance Cancer Care through Patient-Driven Insights; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES – AT BRISTOL-MYERS SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE CHANCE TO VOTE ON PROPOSAL SPONSORED BY MULTIPLE SHAREHOLDERS

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 126.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 683,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.40 million, up from 540,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 3.48 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL, MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC REPORT TRANSACTIONS; 26/04/2018 – MGM Springfield To Officially Open August 24, 2018; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS, MGM GROWTH TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO FOR $850M; 06/04/2018 – IBD: MGM Resorts International May Bet Big On Bid For Wynn Resorts; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts: Total Consideration of $850 Million for Real Estate and Operations; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Rev $2.82B; 30/04/2018 – CityCenter, JV Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development, Will Seek to Raise $200 M in Incremental Term Loan; 13/03/2018 – Tracinda Corporation Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts Intl. to 4.8%; 26/04/2018 – MGM China Reports 2018 First Quarter Financial Data; 24/04/2018 – FOX5 Las Vegas: #ICYMI MGM Resorts plans to a build solar array and shift to renewable energy as one of the main power

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Palladium Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated invested in 25,648 shares. Redmile Grp Lc reported 1.60M shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.62% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 2.16 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Raymond James Na has invested 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Co has 718,721 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison & Prns holds 24,000 shares. Barbara Oil owns 42,000 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability accumulated 60,257 shares. 1,005 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability. Kornitzer Cap Ks invested in 244,370 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Cypress Mngmt Ltd has 1.12% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cutter And Brokerage Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 34,049 shares.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 4,058 shares to 82,673 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Doubleline Total Return by 101,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,180 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 828,528 shares to 3.86 million shares, valued at $351.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 298,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,054 shares, and cut its stake in Cardtronics Plc.