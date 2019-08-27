Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Shares Declined While Hollencrest Securities Has Upped by $300,941 Its Position; West Family Investments Has Trimmed Its Humana (Put) (HUM) Position by $25.25 Million; Market Value Rose

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (Put) (HUM) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.79% or $16.73 during the last trading session, reaching $272.06. About 1.62 million shares traded or 37.76% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $13.70-Adj EPS $14.10; 19/04/2018 – HUMANA INC HUM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Waterloo Record: Walmart, Humana said to be looking at closer ties; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – ACQUISITION OF FPG IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON HUMANA’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s places Curo’s ratings under review – direction uncertain following announced acquisition; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 28/03/2018 – HUMANA COMPLETES ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Baystreet.ca: Wal-Mart Buys Humana; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 28/03/2018 – Humana Announces Completion Of Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 16,007 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 12.62M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 34,993 shares to 52,757 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 9,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,665 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Management Corporation has 158,317 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Osterweis Capital Management invested in 0.04% or 13,289 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Co holds 0.11% or 718,721 shares. Exane Derivatives has 14,120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 418 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Management has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 279,627 were accumulated by Qs Limited Com. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hills Natl Bank has 0.32% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 25,003 shares. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Com Al accumulated 54,148 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,286 shares. Keating Investment Counselors, a Florida-based fund reported 24,322 shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mercer Capital Advisers invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Iberiabank Corp has 0.28% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

