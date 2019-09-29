Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Shareholder S&Co Has Cut Position as Valuation Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Wolverine Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position as Share Value Declined

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 69.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 13,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 6,087 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $847,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 6.01M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 7,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 393,430 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.84 million, down from 400,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.47 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Worldwide Rev Increasing in the Mid-Single Digits; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 3/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 57,734 shares to 404,354 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 45,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 797,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Reports Positive CHMP Recommendation Approval of Opdivo (nivolumab) Flat Dosing Schedule – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Has Led Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Stock To Fall More Than 35% Over The Last 3 Years? – Forbes” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Says Research at ESMO Demonstrates Breadth of Oncology Development Program and Focus on Improving OS Across Multiple Cancers – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenview Savings Bank Tru Dept holds 0.22% or 11,825 shares. Opus Inv Mngmt holds 55,700 shares. High Pointe Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 46,656 shares stake. Mcf Advisors Lc has 5,481 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd has invested 0.93% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Assoc has invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Company Limited has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 204,801 shares. Caprock Gru Incorporated accumulated 22,886 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 4.05 million shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank owns 0.13% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 20,944 shares. Iberiabank accumulated 51,739 shares. Regions Finance holds 790,631 shares. Moreover, Brinker Cap Inc has 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 238,663 are held by Magnetar Limited Liability Com. Endurant Capital Mgmt Lp holds 86,297 shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc Inc holds 6,315 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. American Century Inc stated it has 0.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Centurylink Management Co owns 29,769 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn accumulated 33,909 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc reported 264,973 shares. Jag Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 1,680 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Mngmt holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 34,846 shares. Trustco National Bank Corporation N Y invested in 30,212 shares. Moneta Group Inc Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.85% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,342 shares. Salem Mgmt Inc has 4.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 52,946 shares. Baillie Gifford Co holds 0.02% or 105,784 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jacobs Ca has invested 1.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Churchill Management Corp has 0.08% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arcadia Inv Mi stated it has 4,722 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infinera Corporation (Put) (NASDAQ:INFN) by 316,100 shares to 409,800 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 135,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs Janssen Pharma’s Erleada for mCSPC – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What the Johnson & Johnson Opioid Ruling Means for the Cannabis Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.