Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Shareholder Griffin Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $503,981 as Stock Value Declined; Bradley Foster & Sargent Holds Position in Becton Dickinson (BDX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 4,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 116,197 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.02 million, up from 111,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.17M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 10,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 211,477 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09M, up from 200,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 17.93 million shares traded or 33.78% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 74 PATIENTS; 05/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 145km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/25/2018, 10:30 AM; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine at ASCO 2018

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 11,526 shares to 611,122 shares, valued at $50.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 48,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,908 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested in 458 shares or 0.04% of the stock. St Johns Investment Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,765 shares. 30,747 are held by Kings Point Mgmt. Harbour Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,850 shares. 141,434 were reported by Bryn Mawr Tru. 3,442 were reported by Sandy Spring Bank & Trust. Oppenheimer & owns 19,134 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.9% or 3,446 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 2,660 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 0.1% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 924 shares. 2,601 are owned by Cim Invest Mangement. Adage Capital Ptnrs Lc has 263,481 shares. Wheatland Advsr Incorporated invested in 6,020 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Guardian Lp has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 9,219 shares to 14,243 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,542 shares, and cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Natixis Advisors Lp has invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Keating Invest Counselors Inc has invested 0.52% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Vestor Cap Lc invested in 1,443 shares. M Hldg holds 31,881 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 11,636 shares. 42,500 were reported by Odey Asset Mngmt Gp Inc. Captrust Fin invested in 76,121 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 16,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth has 13,944 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Llc owns 0.36% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 28,399 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com (Wy) holds 1,396 shares. Millennium Limited Liability has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 13,233 were accumulated by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc. 8,019 are held by Focused Wealth Mngmt.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.