Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Holder Murphy Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $463,232; Community Financial Services Group Has Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $4.43 Million as Stock Declined

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc analyzed 9,856 shares as the company's stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 54,119 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 63,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $78.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 6.82M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc analyzed 11,618 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $206.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $7.78 during the last trading session, reaching $366.56. About 3.20 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 39.33 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 11.53 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic by 72,485 shares to 83,175 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 7,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).