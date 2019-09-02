Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Holder Howard Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $4.84 Million; As Exxon (XOM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Upped Position

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 5,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 259,153 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.94M, up from 254,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 103,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,316 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 139,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 8.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/04/2018 – Advantagene Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers profit tops Street view, raises 2018 forecast; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 15/03/2018 – U.K. DEFENCE SECERETARY WILLIAMSON GIVES SPEECH IN BRISTOL; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/13/2018, 8:00 PM; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY)

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.73B for 11.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,000 shares.