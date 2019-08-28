Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Holder Howard Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Lowered Position by $17.19 Million

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 103,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,316 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 139,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 7.42 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Janssen to Pay Bristol-Myers Upfront Sum, Regulatory Milestone Payments; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $200.42. About 1.26M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 15/05/2018 – WestRock at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO calls reports of pending retirement ‘wishful’; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC IS SAID TO SELECT BOFA, GOLDMAN, MORGAN STANLEY; 23/05/2018 – Booking Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS FUNDED LOAN BALANCE AT MARCUS IS ABOUT $2.4B; 30/04/2018 – Goldman Trading Desk That Once Had 500 People Is Down to Three; 17/04/2018 – Correct: Goldman Sachs 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 11.1%

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Card May Bring New Customers, But Analyst Says Effect On Goldman Sachs Will Be Minimal – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Beyond Meat: Let the Dumping Begin – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday With China Tariff Announcement – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.04 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.59 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

