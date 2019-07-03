Bristol John W & Company Cut Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) as Shares Rose; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holder Sasco Capital Decreased Its Holding

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 6,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 913,095 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.85 million, down from 919,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.94. About 2.29 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 310,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 957,882 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.23 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 1.50 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 23.95 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,405 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $72.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 43,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WY’s profit will be $82.30 million for 61.00 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.