Bristol John W & Company Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $410,606 as Market Valuation Declined; Wabtec (WAB) Shareholder Mason Street Advisors Has Decreased Holding as Stock Rose

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 2,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 540,858 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.61M, down from 543,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $127.54. About 4.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 55.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 25,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 19,895 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 45,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.35B market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 1.02M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WAB’s profit will be $191.91M for 17.39 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 200,974 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Putnam Limited Liability Com reported 20,267 shares. 19,745 were accumulated by Barnett &. Ckw Fincl Group Incorporated stated it has 28 shares. Moreover, Thompson Inv Management Inc has 0.07% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 5,145 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.05% stake. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 59 shares. 1.45 million were reported by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt. Country Trust Natl Bank has 122 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 26,068 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Knott David M owns 23 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Td Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 66,049 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Proffitt And Goodson owns 2 shares.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 29,992 shares to 58,944 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock. The insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520. Shares for $1.19B were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 11,268 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $43.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 43,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 15.94 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.