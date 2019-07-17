Bristol John W & Company Has Increased Its Borgwarner (BWA) Position; Texas Instrs (TXN) Shares Rose While Hartford Financial Management Decreased Its Stake

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,524 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 22,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $118.68. About 4.59M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 11,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.94 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 2.17M shares traded or 34.58% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $292.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,554 shares to 44,894 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. DELAGI R GREGORY also sold $3.37M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. Kozanian Hagop H also sold $929,627 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H. Another trade for 23,174 shares valued at $2.34 million was made by ANDERSKOUV NIELS on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $402,732 were sold by Van Haren Julie. 1,435 shares were sold by Barker Ellen, worth $145,203.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com Of Virginia Va holds 3,685 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sky Investment Gp Ltd Company accumulated 48,218 shares. 1St Source Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 2,538 shares. Monetary Gp stated it has 1,550 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Nomura accumulated 0.02% or 36,147 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 269,888 shares stake. Prelude Capital Management Limited Co owns 11,449 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Culbertson A N & Inc accumulated 27,184 shares. 22,906 were reported by Sigma Planning Corporation. Horizon Invs Limited Liability invested in 4,201 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 46,400 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsr reported 32,059 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Decatur Capital reported 106,548 shares stake. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 18,657 shares.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14B for 24.52 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,254 shares to 926,073 shares, valued at $109.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,593 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).