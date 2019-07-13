Bristol John W & Company Has Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $348,766; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Trimmed by $4.73 Million as Share Value Rose

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.10M, down from 12,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Amazon plans more Prime perks at Whole Foods, and it will change the industry; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIVATE BRANDS WILL EXPAND INTO PET ACCESSORIES, DIAPERS; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 16/04/2018 – Think Tank: Could Amazon Be the New Sephora for Brands Trying to Get Noticed?; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying taxes in “dozens of cities,” according to a new report; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC – AMAZON HAS RECEIVED 53 REPORTS OF POWER BANKS OVERHEATING IN THE U.S., INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF CHEMICAL BURNS; 22/05/2018 – WOODRADIO: #BREAKING: State of Michigan grant greenlights new $150 million fulfilment center for Amazon in Gaines Township; 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 449,825 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.98 million, up from 447,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Results soothe nerves over scandal-hit Facebook; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 15/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION TO PROPOSE DIGITAL TAX WITH 3 PCT RATE ON GROSS REVENUES OF LARGE COMPANIES – DRAFT; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 23/03/2018 – U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE SENDS FORMAL INVITATION TO FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY ON USER DATA — LETTER; 21/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Fallout Intensifies; Google’s News Pledge; MRC Weighs Stricter Viewability Standards; 22/03/2018 – 03/20 The Cable – Inflation, Facebook & Uber; 18/05/2018 – In March, allegations surfaced that Cambridge Analytica, hired by Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, improperly used data of 87 million Facebook users; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $124,035 was sold by Stretch Colin. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,954 shares to 540,858 shares, valued at $75.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Holdings Ltd (RHHBY) by 11,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,335 shares to 265,725 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Corp (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.