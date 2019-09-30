Bristol John W & Company Decreased Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $1.08 Million; Stock Value Rose; Fedex (FDX) Valuation Declined While Wedge Capital Management L LP Trimmed Position by $1.01 Million

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 6,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 41,353 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.79 million, down from 47,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 1.97M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DEAL FOR FOR £92 MLN; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 B Group Annuity Contract From Metropolitan Life Insurance Co to Reduce Pension Obligations; 20/03/2018 – Global Lethbridge: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds had video of bomber long before FedEx store footage; 20/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Officials in Austin are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to Austin; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 6,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 476,691 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.61M, down from 483,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.21 million shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Texas Money Management Limited holds 0.02% or 3,095 shares. Egerton (Uk) Llp has 7.44% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6.01 million shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 13,889 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has invested 0.41% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Natixis Advsrs LP reported 190,586 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. California-based Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Co has invested 0.6% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 30,824 were reported by Investment House Lc. Financial Architects has 2,240 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Osborne Prns Ltd Liability has 1.57% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). World Asset Mngmt invested in 54,546 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Aperio Llc reported 632,266 shares. Bokf Na reported 101,241 shares. United Asset Strategies Inc holds 1,865 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0.19% or 6,643 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advisors stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

