Bristol John W & Company Continues to Hold Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX); Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Holding Held by Sterling Capital Management Llc

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) by 70.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 33,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 81,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, up from 47,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 1.35 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 43,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 325,903 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.39M, up from 282,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $235.55. About 1.36M shares traded or 11.07% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch & Associate, a Minnesota-based fund reported 112,689 shares. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department holds 19 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability reported 187,338 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 0.15% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 9,205 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,345 shares. Valinor Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.48 million shares. 22 are owned by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Capital Impact Limited Liability Company stated it has 56,718 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. 2.43 million are owned by Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd. Eagle Asset Inc accumulated 10,254 shares. Zacks Investment Management accumulated 0.05% or 40,219 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 18,000 shares. Connable Office holds 0.06% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 4,500 shares. Strs Ohio reported 154,680 shares stake.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Civeo Corp by 286,670 shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 8,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,888 shares, and cut its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Pa reported 3,435 shares. Newfocus Fincl Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested 3.23% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Charter Trust Co reported 13,372 shares. Sol Cap Mgmt reported 3,445 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.43% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 30,133 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 417,886 shares. Choate Inv Advisors reported 843 shares. Shine Advisory Services holds 0.02% or 213 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts stated it has 0.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mastrapasqua Asset holds 18,934 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Washington Trust has 86,833 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Caledonia Invs Public Ltd Com holds 11.3% or 157,800 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Incorporated has 3,651 shares. Iberiabank invested 0.55% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Winslow Cap reported 851,826 shares stake.