Bristol John W & Company Has Lowered Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $708,598 as Share Value Rose; Springbok Capital Management Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Call) (NCLH) Has Decreased by $424,440

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Call) (NCLH) by 22.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 7,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 27,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 34,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.72. About 1.99M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 2,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 267,593 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51 million, down from 269,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $7.59 during the last trading session, reaching $356.22. About 144,071 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State Corporation invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Prio Wealth Lp owns 46,168 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Legal General Public Limited accumulated 648,096 shares. Kcm Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested in 978 shares. Hills Bankshares And Trust holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,197 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bancshares De has invested 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0.03% or 1,461 shares in its portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Ltd stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Garrison Bradford Assoc Incorporated holds 0.54% or 1,850 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt owns 0.16% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 19,699 shares. Fiduciary invested 0.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd accumulated 0.61% or 7,963 shares. Korea Investment holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 150,345 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Delaware invested in 1,005 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.37 million activity. Shares for $163,483 were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, March 15.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,405 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $72.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $335.05M for 28.00 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (Call) (NYSE:LYB) by 5,726 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (Call) (NYSE:FLT) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:EBAY).