Bristol John W & Company Lifted Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding By $10.91 Million; Shorts at MORGUARD NORTH AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL REAL (MNARF) Lowered By 98.1%

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 15.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bristol John W & Company Inc acquired 43,828 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Bristol John W & Company Inc holds 325,903 shares with $81.39M value, up from 282,075 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $66.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $246.35. About 951,951 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B

MORGUARD NORTH AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL REAL (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had a decrease of 98.1% in short interest. MNARF’s SI was 200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 98.1% from 10,500 shares previously. It closed at $15.19 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The company has market cap of $774.18 million.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 10.21% above currents $246.35 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Argus Research. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15.

