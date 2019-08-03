Bristol John W & Company Has Boosted Its Position in Borgwarner (BWA) by $428,184; Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Upped Holding

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 11,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.94 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 2.00 million shares traded or 14.99% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – RTE Online: Netflix offering more than $300m for billboard company – reports; 16/03/2018 – Review: On Netflix, a Wild Story of Guns, Sex and a Guru; 14/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: No distribution is on board but sources say that Netflix is eyeing it; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company; 15/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: `The Ranch’: Dax Shepard Joins Netflix Comedy As Recurring Following Danny Masterson’s Exit; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 12/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix’s Dan Gilroy-Jake Gyllenhaal Film Sets All-Star Ensemble; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advisors Limited holds 13,222 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). D E Shaw holds 0.08% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 1.61M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md invested in 0% or 377,457 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 58,689 shares. New York-based Olstein Capital Management Lp has invested 0.93% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gru Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Da Davidson & stated it has 13,716 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 0.02% or 26,369 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 93,423 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Psagot Investment House stated it has 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Westpac Bk Corporation owns 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 127,460 shares. Cambiar Lc accumulated 853,801 shares or 0.78% of the stock.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,362 shares to 509,719 shares, valued at $97.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney accumulated 1,294 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Lc has invested 0.46% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 44 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 33,540 shares. Ensemble Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 126,543 shares. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). America First Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Capstone Inv Advsrs Lc reported 9,379 shares. 2.00M were reported by Viking Investors L P. Checchi Advisers Limited owns 0.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,558 shares. Accuvest Global owns 2,918 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Allen Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.37% or 33,552 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation stated it has 10,064 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr Inc reported 0.21% stake. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 760 shares.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 186,240 shares to 711,039 shares, valued at $67.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 583,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,706 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

