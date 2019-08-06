Bristol John W & Company Has Increased By $10.91 Million Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding; IMPEDIMED LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (IPDQF) Shorts Lowered By 9.5%

IMPEDIMED LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:IPDQF) had a decrease of 9.5% in short interest. IPDQF’s SI was 273,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.5% from 302,100 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 456 days are for IMPEDIMED LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:IPDQF)’s short sellers to cover IPDQF’s short positions. It closed at $0.096 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 15.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bristol John W & Company Inc acquired 43,828 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Bristol John W & Company Inc holds 325,903 shares with $81.39 million value, up from 282,075 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $64.69B valuation. The stock decreased 4.97% or $12.35 during the last trading session, reaching $236.34. About 2.02M shares traded or 65.18% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,196 shares to 250,153 valued at $66.66 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 10,574 shares and now owns 1.71 million shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 14.88% above currents $236.34 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, March 19.

