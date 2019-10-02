Bristol John W & Company Cut Texas Instrs (TXN) Position By $913,824; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Cut By $908,640 Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 0.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 8,016 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Bristol John W & Company Inc holds 905,079 shares with $103.87M value, down from 913,095 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $118.16B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.56. About 2.80 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 6.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 480 shares as Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 6,617 shares with $12.53M value, down from 7,097 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc. now has $844.67B valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $28.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1707.59. About 2.16M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly hates Amazon; 14/05/2018 – UBER HIRES AMAZON’S JAMIE HEYWOOD TO RUN U.K., EU BUSINESSES; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Web Services to invest in Chile for the long-term -executive; 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’; 28/03/2018 – THERE ARE NO SPECIFIC POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON RIGHT NOW, BUT ALWAYS LOOKING AT DIFFERENT OPTIONS -WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 28/03/2018 – Amazon fell as much as 7.4 percent after Axios reported that President Donald Trump was “obsessed” with the company; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is Now Available Exclusively on Audible; 24/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Eavesdropped and Shared the Conversation: Report

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mark Cuban Owns Almost $1B Of Amazon Stock, Calls It The ‘Best Startup In The World’ – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Amazon Stock Is a Buy â€” And it Might Really Hit $2,400 – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Tips For Starting A Family And Controlling Your Budget – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon signs dozens of grocery leases – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) stake by 90,985 shares to 154,877 valued at $798,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 12,640 shares and now owns 43,696 shares. Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 319 shares. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corporation has 0.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,447 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 511,000 shares. Nwi LP holds 12.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 80,000 shares. Retirement Planning Grp Incorporated holds 228 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Accuvest Global Advsr holds 772 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bell Bancshares reported 786 shares stake. 919 are owned by Burney Communications. Thomasville Bank owns 10,767 shares. Viking Glob Invsts Ltd Partnership accumulated 802,837 shares or 6.82% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) owns 11,275 shares. Barclays Public Lc invested in 750,159 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Gradient Invs Limited reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 75 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 92.80 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 36.10% above currents $1707.59 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, September 23 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3. M Partners reinitiated the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,455 are owned by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,493 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Investors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 4,115 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Eagle Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3.91M shares. Markel Corp holds 677,000 shares. Pggm, Netherlands-based fund reported 679,000 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Incorporated accumulated 182,316 shares. 2,579 were accumulated by Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd reported 86,875 shares. 324,400 are held by Factory Mutual. Richard C Young And Com Limited accumulated 96,374 shares. Holderness Investments stated it has 9,168 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc reported 0.5% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corp owns 781,491 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.44 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -10.28% below currents $126.56 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 30. Deutsche Bank maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $11000 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, August 29. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $12000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by UBS.