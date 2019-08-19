Bristol John W & Company Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $18.12 Million; Frigate Ventures LP Holds Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM)

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 95,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 416,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.07M, up from 320,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $953.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $211.07. About 19.92M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 16/04/2018 – A gold-colored iPhone X? Turns out Apple apparently designed one but never released it

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 7,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 23,566 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 1.73 million shares traded or 24.82% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,078 shares to 267,593 shares, valued at $91.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,384 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stellar Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.5% or 4,063 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited owns 577,552 shares for 3.53% of their portfolio. Heritage Invsts Management has 287,871 shares. Bellecapital International Ltd owns 29,888 shares. Weik Mngmt holds 7,400 shares. Fca Tx invested 0.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 1.22% or 15.06 million shares. Saybrook Nc reported 64,005 shares or 5.27% of all its holdings. Asset Gp Inc reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foothills Asset Management invested in 2.15% or 14,601 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Com reported 1.21M shares. 4,372 are owned by Foundry Ltd Liability Company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability stated it has 56,564 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants owns 38,723 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Ma stated it has 559,376 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings.

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98M and $144.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.